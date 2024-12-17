Man Dresses in Camouflage Ghillie Suit to Play Extreme Hide and Seek With His Dog

Mike and Rachel MacCracken, the playful humans belonging to The Golden Ellie, who previously hid inside the storage area of the couch to trick her, took it a step further with Mike dressing up in a ghillie suit and blending into the bushes and trees in an extreme game of hide and seek. This time, it took Ellie a bit more effort to locate her human, although she eventually located him with absolute glee.

Hiding from my Dog in a Ghillie Suit …Extreme Hide and Seek

Mike also tried hiding from her by climbing a tree in another ghillie suit. When Ellie finally found him, she was so concerned that he had to assure her that he was safe and that a ladder would bring him down.

More Hiding From Ellie Tricks