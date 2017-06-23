German Insect Breeder Adrian Kozakiewicz Lets Bugs Crawl All Over His Face and Hands

Waldbronn, Germany insect enthusiast and breeder Adrian Kozakiewicz of Insecthaus posts videos and images on YouTube and Instagram of his incredible bugs climbing around on his hands, face, and in nature.
