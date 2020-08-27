The Impressive Geometry of Malaysian Layer Cakes

Karen Chai of Kitchen Confidante shared a wonderful video showing how Kek Lapis Sarawak are made. The name of the cake translates as Sarawak layer cake and features impressively geometric layers of different colors on the interior, with a neutral exterior. The history of this cake is rather short, having been introduced to the Sarawak region of Malaysia in the 1980s by the Betawi people from Jakarta. The idea caught on quickly and is most commonly made for special occasions.

The layered cake is a must-have in many major festivals in Malaysia such as Hari Raya, Chinese New Year, Deepavali, and festive seasons. As a matter of fact, the popularity has spread far beyond its state of origin and you can buy the delicious cake in many places throughout Malaysia.

via My Modern Met