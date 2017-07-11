How to Make Unique Dishes From Game of Thrones

In a Westeros worthy episode of Binging With Babish, host Andrew Rea demonstrated how to make three of the unique dishes from Game of Thrones. He created a pigeon pie, a Dothraki blood pie, and some tasty little lemon cakes. Season seven of Game of Thrones will begin on HBO July 16th, 2017.

This weekend we’re welcoming back the show that has the monopoly on lurid violence, epic battles, and wholly unnecessary nudity: Game of Thrones. George R.R. Martin’s ability to describe the crunching of a skull is rivaled only by his ability to describe the crunching of a pastry, so it’s only fitting that this sexy saga is home to some serious food porn. And revenge porn. And porn porn. I’m a main character in this show, so my life is decidedly in danger this week.