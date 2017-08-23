A Beautiful Cover of the Game of Thrones Theme Song Played on a Korean Gayageum

Talented Korean musician Luna Lee, known for playing popular songs on her Gayageum instrument, has returned to perform a beautiful version of the Game of Thrones theme song. Here is the original song.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Justin Page at on
