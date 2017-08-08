A Breakdown of Game of Thrones’ Fiery Dragon Filled Loot Train Attack

HBO has released an incredible featurette that goes behind the scenes of last Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones and gives us a breakdown how the fiery dragon filled “Loot Train Attack” scene was filmed.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Justin Page at on
HBO has released an incredible featurette that goes behind the scenes of last Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones and gives us a breakdown how the fiery dragon filled “Loot Train Attack” scene was filmed.
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.
Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!