Furlexa, A Furby Converted Into an Amazon Echo

Engineer and designer Zach Levine of howchoo converted a Furby into an Amazon Echo, appropriately named Furlexa by dissembling a regular Furby and “combining a Raspberry Pi Zero W with Amazon‘s open-source Alexa Voice Service software.”
I thought I’d make Furby a little less annoying and give him an upgrade with a real brain. Step aside, Tin Man. I give you: Furlexa. It is my hope that you can either use this guide as a fun read or to build your own Furby Echo — I tried to write it in a style that any crowd would enjoy and I hope that I accomplished that goal. (read more)
images via howchoo