How to Make Fried Chicken Lasagna and the Luther Burger From The Boondocks

Adult Swim‘s animated series, The Boondocks, had two legendary dishes mentioned during it’s airing from 2005 to 2014. In a mouth watering episode of Binging With Babish, host Andrew Rea demonstrated how to make some tasty fried chicken lasagna and the Luther Burger from the show.

Robert Freeman is a man with strong opinions, a hair trigger on his belt, and a penchant for foods so fatty they put you to sleep. The Itis, Robert’s catastrophic soul food franchise, so effectively renders its selfsame phenomenon that it nearly destroys the town. Food from the Freeman menu is best consumed annually.