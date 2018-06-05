A Big Eared French Bulldog Puppy Goes For a Wobbly Ride on a Roomba Vacuum Cleaner

Like so many dogs who have come before her, an adorably big eared French bulldog puppy named Maggie took a turn around the tile while riding on her photographer human‘s new Roomba vacuum cleaner, which was employed to clean up the mess she made. The silly little pup had a bit of trouble keeping her balance upon the robotic cleaner and eventually had to give up.

Here’w a photo of the adorable Maggie sitting still.