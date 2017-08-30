Laughing Squid

Four Illustrators Provide Their Own Interpretation of the Same Tree In a 1958 Disney Documentary

In the 1958 Disney documentary Four Artists Paint 1 Tree, four illustrators, who are shown to work very well together on a single project, let their distinct personalities shine during an outing on their day off. The artists focused on a single tree. Each man explained his own interpretation of that same tree as he was painting, each view as different as the next. Walt Peregoy viewed the tree as a marvel of engineering, while Josh Meador took a more spiritual approach, Eyvind Earle focused on the trunk of the tree and Marc Davis saw the tree as ever reaching upward.

Walt Peregoy
Walt Peregoy

Josh Meador
Josh Meador

Eyvind Earle
Eyvind Earle

Marc Davis
Marc Davis

