Four Illustrators Provide Their Own Interpretation of the Same Tree In a 1958 Disney Documentary

In the 1958 Disney documentary Four Artists Paint 1 Tree, four illustrators, who are shown to work very well together on a single project, let their distinct personalities shine during an outing on their day off. The artists focused on a single tree. Each man explained his own interpretation of that same tree as he was painting, each view as different as the next. Walt Peregoy viewed the tree as a marvel of engineering, while Josh Meador took a more spiritual approach, Eyvind Earle focused on the trunk of the tree and Marc Davis saw the tree as ever reaching upward.



Walt Peregoy



Josh Meador



Eyvind Earle



Marc Davis