Flame Throwing Drone Removes 40 Feet of Netting Wrapped Around a Power Line in China

by at on

A group of maintenance workers in Xianyang, China used a flame throwing drone to successfully remove 40 feet of nylon netting that was wrapped around an ultra high voltage (UHV) power line.

In the morning, our inspector found a foreign matter on the line. Through investigation, the nylon net was brought by strong wind, and severely affected the line’s safe operation. We’ll use a drone to deal with the emergency to ensure safety,” said Feng Qi, head of Xianning power line maintenance station, Hubei power transmission and transformation project company.

Workers flew the flame-throwing drone towards the net, spitting fire at about four to five meters away from the nylon net and burnt it to the ground. In ten minutes, the power line resumed its normal operation. (read more)

Flame Throwing Drone Removes 40 Feet of Netting Wrapped Around an UHV Power Line in China


