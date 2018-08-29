Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Cranky Iceberg Dwelling Witch Gives Her Frozen Heart to a Lonely Merman Who Wants to Be Friends

by at on

In the spectacular award-winning animated film short “Fishwitch” by stop motion artist Adrienne Dowling, a rather cranky witch who lives alone on an iceberg accidentally meets a lonely, but cheerful merman who wants nothing more than to be her friend. While the shrew continuously shoos the merman away, she finds herself missing him while he’s gone. After he performs a truly altruistic act to save her life, the witch found it in herself to hand over her frozen heart when he needed it the most.

A cantankerous, iceberg-dwelling witch is taken by surprise when a relentlessly cheery merman gets caught in her net and attempts to befriend her. Before long he begins to uncover a secret, long kept buried in the ice.

Dowling provided a wonderful behind-the-scenes look at how “Fishwitch” was made.

via Short of the Week



Subscribe to the Laughing Squid Newsletter
Sign up to receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish.

Laughing Squid Managed WordPress Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP