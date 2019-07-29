ROV Hercules Captures First Live Sighting of an Asperoteuthis Mangoldae Squid in the Remote Pacific

While out near the Jarvis Seamount in the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, the ROV Hercules on the 2019 Kingman Reef Expedition captured the first-ever sighting of a Sinuous Asperoteuthis Mangoldae Squid. This particular chiroteuthid squid was only discovered in 1972.
Dr. Michael Vecchione, the NOAA cephalopod biologist who identified this feathery squid, marveled at the deep-sea creature’s movements.
