ROV Hercules Captures First Live Sighting of an Asperoteuthis Mangoldae Squid in the Remote Pacific

While out near the Jarvis Seamount in the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, the ROV Hercules on the 2019 Kingman Reef Expedition captured the first-ever sighting of a Sinuous Asperoteuthis Mangoldae Squid. This particular chiroteuthid squid was only discovered in 1972.

Dr. Michael Vecchione, the NOAA cephalopod biologist who identified this feathery squid, marveled at the deep-sea creature’s movements.

Hovering above the seafloor, the Asperoteuthis mangoldae squid is a recently discovered deep-sea species that was just seen alive for the first time! Researchers think this unusual squid’s tail may help it mimic other animals, like a stinging siphonophore. For NOAA scientist Dr. Michael Vecchione who identified the squid, the next question about this little-known cephalopod is why changing its appearance would be important for survival in the almost lightless deep sea.





