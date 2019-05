Bulgarian automation and electronics engineer Daniel of Kvant3DPrinting has created a truly fierce dragon lamp that looks like it’s either breathing fire (light on) or breathing ice (light off) in true Game of Thrones style. These lamps are available for sale through Daniel’s Etsy store.

3d printed dragon lamp that “breathes” fire. The model was inspired by the famous tv series “Game of Thrones”. It represents how one of the dragons breathes fire.

via Geekologie