A Giant Misunderstood Bull Tries to Get Back to His Loving Family in a New Trailer for Ferdinand

20th Century Fox and Blue Sky Studios released a new trailer for Ferdinand, the upcoming animated film directed by Carlos Saldanha and based on the children’s book The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf. The trailer follows the friendly misunderstood bull, Ferdinand (John Cena), as he is torn away from his family and tries everything in his power to get back to them. Ferdinand is scheduled to lovingly charge into theaters on December 15th, 2017.

Ferdinand tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.