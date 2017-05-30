Laughing Squid

Awesome Dad Builds His Son a Working Hovercraft

Minnesota Savvysherpa, Inc research scientist and father Paul Boswell built a fantastic working hovercraft for his lucky son, Oliver, and captured footage of the young man breaking it in by cruising around the driveway.

Father Builds His Lucky Son a Working Hovercraft to Cruise Around the Driveway In

