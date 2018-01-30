Familiar Songs Sped Up to a Rapid Tempo Then Slowed Down to Make Them Recognizable Again

The very talented pianist Lord Vinheteiro gave his fingers a rest and simply stared at the camera as he visually posited the question “Can You Recognize a Song Played at High Speed?” and then let a player piano do all the work. The piano would start a song at an extremely high BPM (beats per minute) and then slowly lowered the tempo until to composition became easily recognizable once again. Included in this test were “Flight of the Bumblebee“, “Happy Birthday“, “Ride of the Valkyries“,”Fur Elise“, “The Nutcracker” and other familiar compositions.
Can you recognize these songs? I made a test with 8 famous songs played at high speed. At what BPM (Tempo) can you recognize these songs?
via The Awesomer