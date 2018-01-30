Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Familiar Songs Sped Up to a Rapid Tempo Then Slowed Down to Make Them Recognizable Again

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

The very talented pianist Lord Vinheteiro gave his fingers a rest and simply stared at the camera as he visually posited the question “Can You Recognize a Song Played at High Speed?” and then let a player piano do all the work. The piano would start a song at an extremely high BPM (beats per minute) and then slowly lowered the tempo until to composition became easily recognizable once again. Included in this test were “Flight of the Bumblebee“, “Happy Birthday“, “Ride of the Valkyries“,”Fur Elise“, “The Nutcracker” and other familiar compositions.

Can you recognize these songs? I made a test with 8 famous songs played at high speed. At what BPM (Tempo) can you recognize these songs?

via The Awesomer

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy