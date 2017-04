FaceApp is an interesting new app, created by Wireless Lab OOO, that uses artificial intelligence to add a smile to people’s faces or change their age and gender in photos all with a single click. It is available to download from the iTunes and Google Play stores.

Transform your face using Artificial Intelligence in just one tap!

– Add beautiful smile

– Get younger or older

– Swap gender

A post shared by Kev Adams (@kevadams) on Apr 26, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

A post shared by Will Jardell (@williamjardell) on Apr 25, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

A post shared by ????????? (@rambobank) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:29am PDT