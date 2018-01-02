Laughing Squid

‘The F.U.N. Song’ From SpongeBob SquarePants Performed in 17 Different Languages

Homegrown Memes has created an amusing video where “The F.U.N. Song” from SpongeBob SquarePants is performed in 17 different languages. They also made videos where Squidward blows a bubble in 10 different languages and “The Striped Sweater Song” is sung in 14 different languages.

via Tastefully Offensive

