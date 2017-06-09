GoPro on a High Altitude Weather Balloon Captures Extremely Close Flyby of an Airbus A319 Jet

During the Overlook Horizon team’s high altitude balloon weather balloon flight, they managed to capture awesome extremely close GoPro footage of an Airbus A319 jet flying by at 38,000 ft.

During our high altitude balloon (weather balloon) flight, OLHZN-5, we experienced an extremely close flyby over Newark, NY from an Airbus A319 operated by Delta Airlines (#159) which was en-route from Boston, MA to Detroit, MI and flying within 500 FT. above our payload at 38,000 FT. This is the footage captured from the onboard camera of the event. All of our flights follow FAA Federal Aviation Regulation requirements outlined in FAR 101 and have NOTAMs filed with the FAA and coordination is performed with the local ARTCCs and airports to ensure safe operations.

The flight launched from Honeoye, NY just outside of the Rochester New York area in the Finger Lakes region. The flight traveled to an altitude of 102,544 FT. and landed northwest of Syracuse, NY.