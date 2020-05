Promi Design has created a really handy engraved wood cutting board that made in the shape of the iconic Millenium Falcon from Star Wars. The board also features a durable strap that is attached with stainless steel bolts and a coat of protective oil that keeps it looking new.

This is one of a kind, rustic cutting board with an engraving of a cosmic ship Millennium Falcon! It is a gem of gift to someone, who loves cooking and Star Wars.

via Technabob