How Switching Between Half-Time and Double-Time Rhythms Makes Emo Music So Angsty

Cory Arnold of 12Tone, the quick-talking, artistic music theorist, explained how the Emo musical genre uses half-time and double-time rhythms interchangeably to fully reflect confused teenage angst. Arnold further notes that when lyrics combine with tempo modulation, emotional tension is created, culminating in an eventual and necessary release.