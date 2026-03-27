How Switching Between Half-Time and Double-Time Rhythms Makes Emo Music So Angsty

Cory Arnold of 12Tone, the quick-talking, artistic music theorist, explained how the Emo musical genre uses half-time and double-time rhythms interchangeably to fully reflect confused teenage angst. Arnold further notes that when lyrics combine with tempo modulation, emotional tension is created, culminating in an eventual and necessary release.

Emo spoke to that confusion in a unique way, making sense of the senselessness by embracing the duality of teenage hood, where everything is so important but nothing really matters, and that ethos can be found not just in its lyrics, but in its rhythms as well.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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