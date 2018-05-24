Solo: A Star Wars Story star Emilia Clarke sat down with Jimmy Fallon on an episode of The Tonight Show and unleashed her hilariously embarrassing Wookiee impression. She then chatted about how she sneaked away, during a screening of Solo, to watch the royal wedding.
