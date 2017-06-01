Laughing Squid

Ellen’s Favorite Kids Moments From Season 14

The always charming “apparently” kid, Noah Ritter, returned to help Ellen DeGeneres present a compilation video featuring some of her favorite kids moments from season 14 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

