A Bouncy Little Elk Gleefully Splashes In Multiple Rain Puddles at a Colorado Park

Throughout the month of May, Colorado endured an immense amount of stormy weather that proved inconvenient to many, but not to a bouncy little elk who gleefully splashed in, around and amongst the many rain puddles left behind in a very green state park.

Enjoying all the rain? Because this elk sure is.

Colorado resident Phil Dunn hilariously remixed the video to the classic Michael Jackson song “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough

