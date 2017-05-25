A Bouncy Little Elk Gleefully Splashes In Multiple Rain Puddles at a Colorado Park

Throughout the month of May, Colorado endured an immense amount of stormy weather that proved inconvenient to many, but not to a bouncy little elk who gleefully splashed in, around and amongst the many rain puddles left behind in a very green state park.
Enjoying all the rain? Because this elk sure is.
Enjoying all the rain? Because this elk sure is. #cowx #ColoradoOutdoors pic.twitter.com/wXAcChQVMi
— CO Parks & Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) May 23, 2017
Colorado resident Phil Dunn hilariously remixed the video to the classic Michael Jackson song “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough”
Time for the remix @COParksWildlife #mj #dancingelk #turnitup pic.twitter.com/I2juoAg3QD
— Phil Dunn (@philmdunn) May 24, 2017