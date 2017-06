Marek Baczynski, a developer behind the video game SUPERHOT, has created a self driving potato named Pontus that runs entirely on electricity. Baczynski fell in love with his potato and adopted it as a pet. Pontus, being the curious potato that it is, managed to get itself into a hot mess near the end of the video though. Marek shared his detailed list of parts used to bring the potato to life on reddit.

via reddit