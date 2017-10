24thry posted a video of a Chinese chef performing incredible tricks with an egg and a metal spatula. After bouncing a fragile egg up into the air numerous times and catching it on his spatula, he turns the spatula on its side, chops into the egg, and creates a beautiful heart and arrow design on his cooking surface.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!