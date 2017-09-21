An Electronic Noisemaker In the Shape of Edvard Munch’s ‘The Scream’ That Lets Out a Loud Scream

The fine folks at Archie McPhee created a fantastic electronic noisemaker in the shape of the figure featured in Edvard Munch‘s famous painting The Scream that lets out a loud scream when activated.
Fall into the lap of luxury with automated angst! Feeling frustrated with the world? You could deal with it the old-fashioned way and scream yourself. Or, you can use our electronic Scream to scream for you. It’s a modern marvel! This 5-1/4” tall plastic version of Edvard Munch’s The Scream will release all your angst (reality-based or existential) with the touch of a button. Keep it next to you while you’re watching the news, checking Twitter or just hanging out with your family. Batteries included.