An Edible Polyhedral Sugar Dice Set

Berlin pastry chef and cosplayer Sonja of the SugarAndDiceCrafts Etsy shop has created a tasty looking set of edible polyhedral sugar dice (mini) that are sure to be a delicious critical hit to the taste buds.

These dice are made of Isomalt sugar and edible. Either as a hard candy bonbon or dissolved in a hot cup of tea or coffee. They are not perfectly shaped on all sides, which is why I do not recommend on using them for rolling, because one side is always a bit wonky.

Okey then! ???

After an incredible response which I never expected I might as well give it a shot: https://t.co/rpbadhyjFX

Let's see if #SugarAndDice becomes a thing.

Let me know if you have ANY questions!

I'd love to give sugar & joy to some folks with this. pic.twitter.com/TeTp8KWUpj — Sonja?? @ LDN/Animuc (@Daiyame) March 19, 2018

via Boing Boing