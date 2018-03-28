Laughing Squid

An Edible Polyhedral Sugar Dice Set

by at on

Edible Polyhedral Sugar Dice Set

Berlin pastry chef and cosplayer Sonja of the SugarAndDiceCrafts Etsy shop has created a tasty looking set of edible polyhedral sugar dice (mini) that are sure to be a delicious critical hit to the taste buds.

These dice are made of Isomalt sugar and edible. Either as a hard candy bonbon or dissolved in a hot cup of tea or coffee. They are not perfectly shaped on all sides, which is why I do not recommend on using them for rolling, because one side is always a bit wonky.

via Boing Boing

