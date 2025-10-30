A Magical 130 Foot Garden Tunnel That’s Filled With Fully Edible Fruits From Arching Trees and Vines

Author Huw Richards visited award-winning horticulturist Steve Mills at his allotment garden in North London to see the marvelous 40m (130ft) tunnel that Mills created. This outdoor arch runs in an “S” shape across the length of the garden featuring fully edible fruiting trees and vines. Included in the mix are plums, peaches, apples, pumpkins, and pears.

This is Steve Mill’s incredible edible tunnel on his allotment plot in Barnett, London! What an absolute inspiration. Using and 8ft tall polytunnel frame, he has created one of the most amazing garden features I’ve ever seen, and this is his own private space!

Mills also offered advice about composting, which he finds very effective in maintaining this magical space.

It’s a tip for anybody. I can put all the mess on the lawn and I just run over with the lawn mower and it looks really good. So, it’s a alaborsaving technique certainly for me. And I think a lot of people could do that. You can just throw all your rubbish on the lawn, run the mower over and then compost it.

via Kraftfuttermischewerk