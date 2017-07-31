Laughing Squid

Competitive Eater Matt Stonie Eats 203 Chips Ahoy Chocolate Chip Cookies in 27 Minutes

Competitive eater Matt “Megatoad” Stonie took on and crumbled a new challenge into scrumptious little pieces when he ate 203 (13lbs) Chips Ahoy! Chocolate Chip Cookies in approximately 27 minutes.

203 Chips Ahoy Challenge

