How to Easily Learn the Basics of Juggling

Dallas, Texas world record juggler and magician David Slick of Slick Jugglers has created a video where he shows us uncoordinated people out there the “easiest and most lazy way” to learn the basics of juggling.
via reddit
by Justin Page at on
