An Amusing Animation With a Disruptive Soundtrack That Erases Catchy Earworms From Your Head

Audio engineers Atlassian worked with music psychologist Dr. Kelly Jakubowski to create “The Earworm Eraser”, an amusing animation that uses carefully designed disruptive musical patterns to get catchy songs out of your head.

The Earworm Eraser audio track works by incorporating scientific principles of music and the brain to disrupt the neural patterns that keep a catchy tune stuck in one’s head.The track features a series of audio patterns and rhythmic structures that are carefully designed to break the loop of the song in the listener’s mind.

