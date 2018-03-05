Laughing Squid

Dropping a Chunk of Ice Down a 295 Foot Glacier Borehole Makes a Wonderful Sound

by at on

Seattle glaciologist Peter Neff captured fascinating footage of him and his crew dropping a large chunk of ice down into a 295-foot hole that they bored out in an Antarctic glacier. The wonderful sound of the ice hitting the bottom of the borehole is icing on the cake.

