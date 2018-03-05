Dropping a Chunk of Ice Down a 295 Foot Glacier Borehole Makes a Wonderful Sound

Lest you think we were able to control our glee while putting #Antarctic #glacier ice back in the borehole it came from… pic.twitter.com/hjLyZe8Bms

Seattle glaciologist Peter Neff captured fascinating footage of him and his crew dropping a large chunk of ice down into a 295-foot hole that they bored out in an Antarctic glacier . The wonderful sound of the ice hitting the bottom of the borehole is icing on the cake.

When #science is done, it's fun to drop ice down a 90 m deep borehole in an #Antarctic ?? #glacier ??. So satisfying when it hits the bottom.

