Dropping a Chunk of Ice Down a 295 Foot Glacier Borehole Makes a Wonderful Sound

??Sound ON??
When #science is done, it's fun to drop ice down a 90 m deep borehole in an #Antarctic ?? #glacier ??. So satisfying when it hits the bottom.
Happy hump day. pic.twitter.com/dQtLPWQi7T
— Peter Neff (@peter_neff) February 28, 2018
Seattle glaciologist Peter Neff captured fascinating footage of him and his crew dropping a large chunk of ice down into a 295-foot hole that they bored out in an Antarctic glacier. The wonderful sound of the ice hitting the bottom of the borehole is icing on the cake.
Lest you think we were able to control our glee while putting #Antarctic #glacier ice back in the borehole it came from… pic.twitter.com/hjLyZe8Bms
— Peter Neff (@peter_neff) February 28, 2018
via Digg