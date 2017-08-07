Laughing Squid

A Virginia Driver Dresses Like a Car Seat to Give the Brilliant Illusion of a Self-Driving Van

While out driving in the Washington, D.C. area, NBC News Transportation Reporter/Anchor Adam Tuss saw what he thought was a self-driving van. Tuss got out of his car to investigate. Upon closer inspection, he noticed that the seat had hands and feet. The illusion was brilliant, but when Tuss approached him, the seat didn’t feel like talking and drove away without comment.

NBC News looked into it, and it turns out that the driver was on a mission.

After multiple inquiries by News4, the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute said Monday afternoon that the van and van driver are part of a study they are conducting on driverless cars. The worker was wearing the uniform he was supposed to wear.


