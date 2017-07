New York freelance filmmaker Mark Cersosimo, who is also a content and community manager at Vimeo, released a new episode of his Don’t Put That In Your Mouth series where he and his co-host Anton De Ionno drank a bottle of Coca-Cola that was originally bottled in 1956. Their final thoughts were that it had a musty taste, a bit like after leaving a fresh bottle of Coke out over night and letting it go flat.

