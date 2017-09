Victoria, British Columbia artist Kasey Golden challenged herself to see how small she could actually draw. Golden started off illustrating her cute original character, Hatch, on a standard 5″ x 7″ piece of paper and ended up with an extremely tiny scrap of paper that she had to use a magnifying glass on.

A post shared by Kasey Golden (@kaseythegolden) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

via The Kid Should See This