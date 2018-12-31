Laughing Squid

Doomba, A Roomba That Creates Doom Level Maps

Game developer and designer Rich Whitehouse has created Doomba, a script that converts Roomba cleaning maps into level maps for the classic 1993 FPS video game Doom. The script runs on Whitehouse’s game development tool Noesis and donations are encouraged to fund his various projects.

I soon realized that there was a clear opportunity to serve the Dark Lord by conceiving a plethora of unholy algorithms in service to one of the finest works ever created in his name. Simultaneously, I would be able to unleash a truly terrible pun to plague humankind. Now, the fruit of my labor is born. I bring forth DOOMBA, a half-goat, half-script creature, with native binary backing for the expensive parts, to be offered in place of my firstborn on this fine Christmas Eve.

