Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Beloved Donkey and Her Human Enjoy an Emotional Reunion After Two Months Apart From One Another

by on

Just after the lockdown was lifted in the Málaga town of El Borge in Andalusia, Spain, a man and his beloved donkey enjoyed an emotional reunion together. The pair had not seen each other for a full two months due to health precautions and each felt the loss of the other’s company.

The man cried “Que Pasa?” over and over as the donkey approached. After a few moments and a bit of snuggling, the donkey responded in kind.

More than two months without seeing the animal in the Malaga town of El Borge.

Emotional Reunion Between Man and Donkey


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved