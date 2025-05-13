Compassionate Human Teaches Two Dog ‘Twins’ How to Walk Using Four Prosthetic Legs
Debbie Pearl of The Unstoppable Ranch shared the story of Elliot, a gorgeous dog who was rescued from the streets of Cairo and brought to California, where his new family brought him in to create prosthetics for all four of his legs.
Elliot learned how to walk with them rather quickly. Fast forward two years, and Zoe came into their lives. Not only did Zoe look just like Elliot, but she was also from Cairo and needed the same prosthetics that Elliot had. After Zoe received her new legs, Debbie showed her how to walk with them.
Debbie told us about rescuing Elliot from Cairo and teaching him how to walk with prosthetics, and how 2 years later, she did the exact same thing for Zoe!
Now the pair, who are part of a much larger loving family, help others as therapy dogs.
Both of them now are in their forever home. They are forever loved. They’re forever taken care of. They both are therapy dogs. They’re teaching kindness and compassion, inclusion and what it means to be unstoppable.