Compassionate Human Teaches Two Dog ‘Twins’ How to Walk Using Four Prosthetic Legs

Debbie Pearl of The Unstoppable Ranch shared the story of Elliot, a gorgeous dog who was rescued from the streets of Cairo and brought to California, where his new family brought him in to create prosthetics for all four of his legs.

Elliot learned how to walk with them rather quickly. Fast forward two years, and Zoe came into their lives. Not only did Zoe look just like Elliot, but she was also from Cairo and needed the same prosthetics that Elliot had. After Zoe received her new legs, Debbie showed her how to walk with them.

Debbie told us about rescuing Elliot from Cairo and teaching him how to walk with prosthetics, and how 2 years later, she did the exact same thing for Zoe!

Now the pair, who are part of a much larger loving family, help others as therapy dogs.

Both of them now are in their forever home. They are forever loved. They’re forever taken care of. They both are therapy dogs. They’re teaching kindness and compassion, inclusion and what it means to be unstoppable.

@theunstoppabledogs “This is what resilience looks like: once broken, now rebuilt—four prosthetic legs and a spirit unshaken.” Abused. Rebuilt. Unstoppable. ? Pink Pony Club – Chappell Roan

@theunstoppabledogs You spent your entire life struggling on the streets to survive. Now you have your forever home, where you are safe and loved. ? Somewhere Only We Know – rhianne

@theunstoppabledogs Together we can and must make this world a kinder place for all living things ?? ? Fix You – Coldplay