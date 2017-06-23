Laughing Squid

Amusing Thoughts on Dogs in Video Games

South Dakota gamer and musical artist NakeyJakey (a.k.a. “snakeboy229“) created a new video where he shares his amusing thoughts on dogs in video games. NakeyJakey, who floats around the screen on his fitness ball, makes it known what he is ready for our canine companions to get a more serious role in upcoming games.

happy father’s day I hope your dad pets a dog

via reddit


