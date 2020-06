Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A beautiful Goldendoodle quite confidently crossed the street while walking in an upright position. As soon as she and her human Maille Dolan hit the corner, the curly-haired dog went up onto her hind legs, crossed her front legs across her chest and wiggled her way across.

Casually crossing the street…

Other videos show the dog upright for the entire length of the walk.