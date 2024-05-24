Playful Little Dog Happily Swims With Sharks Every Day

A little dog named Lilikoi (Lili) who lives on Fakarava Island in French Polynesia with her human Emma, goes swimming every day with the nurse sharks who congregate in the warm waters. There is one shark, whom Emma named Sharky, who seems to look forward to Lili’s visits.

There is one special friend who visits her everyday. She really wants to play, especially with Sharky. Of all the sharks, Sharky she loves the most. She has the same mark, the same fin, so you can recognize her. It’s been two years they know each other.

Emma points out that these sharks are completely harmless as they have no teeth, so it is very safe to be in the water with these magnificent creatures.

For those who don’t know, nurse sharks are harmless, and eat only dead fish and shellfish. We live and swim with them everyday in Fakarava, peacefully, even little kids. I love my dog too much to put her in any danger. We all know in Fakarava what we can or can not do with sharks. We have thousands of them, and every species has a different behavior. I work to improve their image, and also work with a vet association to help the dogs of the remote islands of French Polynesia: