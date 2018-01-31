Two Little Dogs Engage in a Bit of Road Rage While Riding in Different Vehicles Alongside One Another

Since Moony loves to feel the air, we always keep the passenger’s seat window open. A tricycle driver saw and approached us. He showed his pet, a male shih tzu. His pet got excited and he started barking with our Moony. Moony was a bit snob at first but got annoyed/irritated when the male shih didn’t stopped.That’s how they started yapping at each other

While riding down a Magalang, Philippines road in a car with the window open, a little dog named Moony engaged in a bit of road rage when a motorized tricycle came up right alongside her window with a yapping male version of herself in tow. At first Moony wasn’t impressed and didn’t engage, but the vocal male eventually got her so barking mad that she eventually needed to say her piece.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!