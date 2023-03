A Clever Dog Piñata Released With Dangling Tennis Ball

Hannah Helsel celebrated the birthday of Moose, her beloved chocolate Lab and his canine brother Ryder, with a wonderfully unique and clever doggie piñata that was released with the pull of a dangling tennis ball. It took a few tries by several dogs at the party, but eventually, the tab was pulled, and the hanging box was overturned to reveal even more tennis balls.

The best surprised for my birthday boys.