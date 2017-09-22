A Lively Little Dog Interrupts a Televised Soccer Match in Argentina to Chase the Ball and Play Fetch

In a hilarious clip shared by the sports network TyC, a lively little dog chased after the ball that was in play during a live broadcast of a soccer match between San Lorenzo de Amalgro and Arsenal de Sarandí in Argentina. Once the ball was sidelined and a timeout was called, the little canine thought it would be a good time to play fetch. The team didn’t mind and even felt that the dog helped them win in a small way.
San Lorenzo found the way to the goal thanks to the key contribution of the puppy…
via The Dodo