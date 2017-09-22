Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Lively Little Dog Interrupts a Televised Soccer Match in Argentina to Chase the Ball and Play Fetch

by at on

Soccer Dog

In a hilarious clip shared by the sports network TyC, a lively little dog chased after the ball that was in play during a live broadcast of a soccer match between San Lorenzo de Amalgro and Arsenal de Sarandí in Argentina. Once the ball was sidelined and a timeout was called, the little canine thought it would be a good time to play fetch. The team didn’t mind and even felt that the dog helped them win in a small way.

San Lorenzo found the way to the goal thanks to the key contribution of the puppy…

via The Dodo


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy