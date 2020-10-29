fbpx

Little Dog Defiantly Challenges a Leaf Blower

An absolutely adorable little cocker spaniel named Charlie defiantly challenged an active leaf blower as it was dispersing the fallen foliage across the lawn. As the blower blew, a determined Charlie tried to bark back at it. Unfortunately for Charlie, however, the machine had a great deal more power than he and sent his jowl flapping. According to his human Traci Thoreson, Charlie is really quite sweet, until the blower gets going.

Leaves may have been piling up in American cocker spaniel Charlie’s yard, but the pooch was simply not going to tolerate his owner’s leaf blower…

Dog v Leaf Blower


