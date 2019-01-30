Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Clever Cylindrical Doctor Who TARDIS French Press

by at on

Doctor Who TARDIS Coffee Press Counter

ThinkGeek has created a French press that looks like a cylindrical version TARDIS belonging to Doctor Who. While the Doctor would probably prefer tea over coffee, fans from all over the world will appreciate this clever Time Lord design.

We were so happy when this Doctor Who TARDIS Coffee Press materialized at our warehouse. A ThinkGeek / GameStop exclusive, this French press takes the familiar styling of the blue police call box and wraps it around a tool that can fill us with caffeine. What more could we want? The carafe holds 34 fluid ounces, which comes out to roughly three standard mugs for the Time Lords out there.

Doctor Who TARDIS Coffee Press Pouring

Doctor Who TARDIS Coffee Press Side

Doctor Who TARDIS Coffee Press Top

Doctor Who Tardis French Press




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP