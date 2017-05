Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Gavin Free of The Slow Mo Guys captured super slow motion footage of Dan Gruchy jumping off of a ladder and onto a large trampoline filled with 1,000 mousetraps. The slow motion segment was filmed at 1,000fps with a Phantom Flex 4k camera.

Gav and Dan spend 4 hours setting up 1000 mouse traps and then 4 seconds setting them all off.