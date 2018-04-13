Laughing Squid

The Parr Family Suits up to Face a Creepy Villain in the New ‘Incredibles 2’ Trailer

Disney•Pixar released a new trailer for Incredibles 2, their upcoming animated superhero film directed by Brad Bird that is the sequel to The Incredibles (2004). The trailer follows the Parr family as they struggle to maintain normal lives while suiting up to fight a creepy new villain. Incredibles 2 is set to blast into theaters on June 15th, 2018.

Taking place immediately after the first film, the end of which introduces The Underminer (John Ratzenberger), the Parr family struggles to maintain normal lives while Helen Parr (Holly Hunter), also known as Elastigirl, is out fighting crime and campaigning for the return of supers. Meanwhile, Helen’s husband Bob Parr (Craig T. Nelson), also known as Mr. Incredible, remains at home watching their kids Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner), and discovering Jack-Jack’s secret powers. However, they, along with Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson), and a new super Voyd (Sophia Bush) will have to battle a new villain with a sinister plot.

